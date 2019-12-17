Only service academy Rhodes Scholar this year shares his future plans.

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Cadet Daine Van de Wall graduated from the Army Airborne School and Army Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape School. He’s a commander and science major at West Point, and now he’s about to spend a semester at Oxford University in the U.K. as a Rhodes Scholar en route to earning a master’s degree in international relations. He joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.