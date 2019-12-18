SBA’s risk management director wins Presidential Rank Award

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

To continue with our series of interviews with a few of this year’s Presidential Rank Award winners, one fed has a lot to do with making sure things run properly at the Small Business Administration. The director of the Office of Continuous Operations and Risk Management, Joseph Loddo, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.