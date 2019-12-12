UCLA legal clinic helps veterans get access to services

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Veterans with service-related injuries too often find themselves in debt, incarcerated, even homeless. Sometimes they need a lawyer to get access to help they’ve earned. Sunita Patel does just that. She’s assistant professor of law and the faculty director of the UCLA Veterans Legal Clinic. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss her work.

