Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

UCLA legal clinic helps veterans get access to services

December 12, 2019 9:11 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Veterans with service-related injuries too often find themselves in debt, incarcerated, even homeless. Sometimes they need a lawyer to get access to help they’ve earned. Sunita Patel does just that. She’s assistant professor of law and the faculty director of the UCLA Veterans Legal Clinic. She joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss her work.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Federal Drive legal clinic Sunita Patel Tom Temin Federal Drive UCLA Veterans Affairs

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

12|10 SANS Cyber Defense Initiative® 2019
12|17 AFCEA Bethesda December Breakfast
12|17 Ansible for DevOps
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

DLA Distribution HQ ugly sweater contest

Today in History

2003: US soldiers capture Saddam Hussein