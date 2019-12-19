Listen Live Sports

US relying on Treasury securities to keep things afloat amid growing debt

December 19, 2019 9:35 am
 
The 19th-century Austrian diplomat Klemens von Metternich said crowns rest on debt. So do modern democracies. The U.S, with nearly $17 trillion in debt and growing, relies on investors buying Treasury securities. If that sales effort got hung up it would be game over. The Director of Strategic Issues at the Government Accountability Office, Kris Nguyen, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for some of the threats to Treasury bond sales.

