USAID considering how to handle small business contracts worldwide

Every agency has a certain percentage of contracts it’s required to award to small business. The U.S. Agency for International Development has the added challenge of operating all over the world. The agency has spent the last week pondering how to best deal with small business. For more, Federal News Network’s Eric White spoke with the director of the Office of Small and Disadvantaged Business Utilization at USAID, Mauricio Vera, on Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

