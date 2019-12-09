USARC director receives 2019 Presidential Rank Award

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Not many people go there, outside of the Alaskans that live there — but the Arctic region is of vital interest to the United States. Since 1984, the U.S. Arctic Research Commission has been studying the Arctic coming up with research priorities for the region. Now the Commission’s Executive Director has received a 2019 Presidential Rank Award. Dr. John Farrell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to discuss.

