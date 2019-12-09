Listen Live Sports

USARC director receives 2019 Presidential Rank Award

December 9, 2019 11:25 am
 
< a min read
      

Not many people go there, outside of the Alaskans that live there — but the Arctic region is of vital interest to the United States. Since 1984, the U.S. Arctic Research Commission has been studying the Arctic coming up with research priorities for the region. Now the Commission’s Executive Director has received a 2019 Presidential Rank Award. Dr. John Farrell joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to discuss.

