WH science and tech policy office updates National Computing Strategy Initiative

Continued U.S. leadership in nearly every area of science and technology will depend on a sound system of computing resources. That’s why the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy has completed an update on the National Strategic Computing Initiative. It’s time — given the advent of new and disruptive technologies. The OSTP’s Assistant Director for quantum science and Co-Chair of the committee that worked the update, Jake Taylor, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share what’s new.

