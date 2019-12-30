Listen Live Sports

What the last decade’s laws did to American democracy

December 30, 2019 8:28 am
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When it comes to government efforts to protect elections and promote democracy in the U.S., the past decade has been an eventful one. Advocates for voting rights and reform saw some advances but also some major setbacks. The staff at The Fulcrum has been compiling a list of the top ten most consequential stories for American democracy. David Hawkings, The Fulcrum’s editor in chief, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to talk about it.

