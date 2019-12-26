What to expect from Congress now that a budget has passed

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

At least in time for the calendar 2020, but not fiscal 2020, Congress and the White House established a budget. So it’s a better start to the new year than least year’s dismal shutdown. On the IT front, Congress sweetened the Technology Modernization Fund by $25 million. With what else to expect federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

