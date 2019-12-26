Listen Live Sports

What to expect from Congress now that a budget has passed

December 26, 2019 10:01 am
 
At least in time for the calendar 2020, but not fiscal 2020, Congress and the White House established a budget. So it’s a better start to the new year than least year’s dismal shutdown. On the IT front, Congress sweetened the Technology Modernization Fund by $25 million. With what else to expect federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin

