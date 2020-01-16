Listen Live Sports

2020 a busy year for federal procurement landscape

January 16, 2020 8:48 am
 
Fiscal year 2020, which coincides with calendar year 2020, started off busy on the federal contracting front. A lot of large deals are under protest. Some big new ones are set for award this year. And a new federal procurement policy chief should hit their stride as some policy initiatives start to take hold. Dan Snyder, the director of government contracts at Bloomberg Government, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for a look ahead.

