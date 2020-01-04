4 of 7 border patrol agents recommended for firing after Facebook posts still on the job

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Last summer the off-color postings on Facebook by a group of Border Patrol agents caused an uproar. A review by the agency recommended seven of them be fired. But four of the seven are still on the job. Many others who should have received no-pay suspensions got reprimands instead. With analysis of what’s going on, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to federal employment attorney Debra D’Agostino.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.