4 of 7 border patrol agents recommended for firing after Facebook posts still on the job

January 22, 2020 9:55 am
 
Subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Last summer the off-color postings on Facebook by a group of Border Patrol agents caused an uproar. A review by the agency recommended seven of them be fired. But four of the seven are still on the job. Many others who should have received no-pay suspensions got reprimands instead. With analysis of what’s going on, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to federal employment attorney Debra D’Agostino.

