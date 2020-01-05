5 years later, Pentagon implementing new acquisition policy for prototyping

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In 2020 the Pentagon will follow a new policy for what it calls middle tier acquisition for rapid prototyping and rapid fielding. The law authorizing it dates to 2015. But the final rule only came out New Year’s Eve. It gives more authority over bigger acquisitions to the undersecretary of Defense for acquisition and sustainment, and takes it away from the armed services. For one view of what this might mean, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.