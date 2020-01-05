Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

5 years later, Pentagon implementing new acquisition policy for prototyping

January 8, 2020 11:02 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

In 2020 the Pentagon will follow a new policy for what it calls middle tier acquisition for rapid prototyping and rapid fielding. The law authorizing it dates to 2015. But the final rule only came out New Year’s Eve. It gives more authority over bigger acquisitions to the undersecretary of Defense for acquisition and sustainment, and takes it away from the armed services. For one view of what this might mean, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Congress Contracting Defense Defense News Federal Drive Larry Allen Legislation Policy Rapid Prototyping Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|9 Winter Multi-Agency Federal Government...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1835: National debt reaches $0 for first time