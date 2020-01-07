Listen Live Sports

A look at the steps to creating new Space Force

January 7, 2020 10:21 am
 
The U.S. now has a Space Force. Assets are already moving over from the Air Force. For a look at what steps the Defense Department must take to ensure success of the Space Force, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Associate Director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Kaitlyn Johnson.

