A look at the steps to creating new Space Force

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The U.S. now has a Space Force. Assets are already moving over from the Air Force. For a look at what steps the Defense Department must take to ensure success of the Space Force, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the Associate Director of the Aerospace Security Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, Kaitlyn Johnson.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.