Arctic Research Commission director gets presidential award

January 3, 2020 11:07 am
 
Not many people go there, outside of the Alaskans that live nearby. But the Arctic region is of vital interest to the U.S. Since 1984, the U.S. Arctic Research Commission has been studying the area, coming up with research priorities for the region. Now the Commission’s executive director has received a Presidential Rank Award. The awardee in question John Farrell, spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin about it.

