DoD struggling with strategic planning due to budget delays

January 2, 2020 10:53 am
 
In developing its budget requests, the Defense Department has been trying to reallocate its money to better match its strategy. Namely, to be prepared to take on China and Russia. But the delay in final budget approvals can take a toll on planning and on carrying out plans. Data analysts at Govini have been looking at this issue. Govini Senior Vice President Jim Mitre joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to share some insights.

