DoJ and NSF IGs discuss challenges faced by their respective agencies

January 31, 2020 12:42 pm
 
For a brief look into what it’s like to work as an inspector general, we spoke with Justice Department IG Michael Horowitz about his experience producing two highly sensitive and highly publicized reports having to do the FBI, the FISA Court and President Donald Trump, and National Science Foundation IG Allison Lerner about the challenges in an agency that mostly awards large grants.

