DoJ and NSF IGs discuss challenges faced by their respective agencies



Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For a brief look into what it’s like to work as an inspector general, we spoke with Justice Department IG Michael Horowitz about his experience producing two highly sensitive and highly publicized reports having to do the FBI, the FISA Court and President Donald Trump, and National Science Foundation IG Allison Lerner about the challenges in an agency that mostly awards large grants.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.