EEOC gets new chief operating officer

January 15, 2020 8:28 am
 
As long as people discriminate unfairly or illegally against one another, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission will never run out of work. To support this large and busy advisory, enforcement and compliance agency, there’s a new chief operating officer at the EEOC. Martin Ebel joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more discussion.

