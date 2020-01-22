Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

EPA IG says agency needs to improve equipment for emergency spills

January 22, 2020 9:33 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Environmental Protection Agency is not just a policy-making body. It’s also a first responder to spills or releases of substances that could harm the environment. That takes equipment. The EPA’s Office of Inspector General has found the agency needs to sharpen up its management of response equipment. The Director of Efficiency Audits, Mike Davis, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News chemical spill Environmental Protection Agency EPA inspector general Federal Drive Management Mike Davis Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

1|23 Generation Cloud Summit - Norfolk, VA
1|23 CIO Forum 2020
1|23 DISA/Joint Service Provider (JSP)...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard tests use of tablets for marine inspections

Today in History

1997: First female secretary of state confirmed by Senate