Fears of military draft nearly crashed Selective Service website, but not quite

January 14, 2020 7:52 am
 
The most recent tangle between the United States and Iran somehow sparked rumors that the U.S. was about to reinstate the military draft. The incident did put the Selective Service into active mode to dispel the rumors. For an update on what’s really going on at the Selective Service, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to its director, Donald Benton.

