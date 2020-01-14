Fears of military draft nearly crashed Selective Service website, but not quite

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The most recent tangle between the United States and Iran somehow sparked rumors that the U.S. was about to reinstate the military draft. The incident did put the Selective Service into active mode to dispel the rumors. For an update on what’s really going on at the Selective Service, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to its director, Donald Benton.

