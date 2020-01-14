Listen Live Sports

Federal contracting compliance office aims to clarify rules

January 14, 2020 8:29 am
 
The world of federal contracting is never static. In fact, just before new year the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs launched a rule-making gambit to clarify the existing rules having to do with resolving cases of alleged discrimination. The Executive Vice President and counsel at the Professional Services Council, Alan Chvotkin, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for some of the details.

