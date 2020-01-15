Former BLM deputy urges caution at plans to relocate agency westward

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Trump administration has been pushing to move the Bureau of Land Management headquarters a few steps away from Washington, D.C. — namely to Grand Junction, Colorado. The thinking is because the bulk of the millions of acres under BLM jurisdiction are also out west. But several former agency workers have voiced caution. One of them is Henri Bisson, the former BLM deputy director of operations, who joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

