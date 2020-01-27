Listen Live Sports

FTC toughening rules around protecting consumer data in light of breaches

January 27, 2020 9:37 am
 
Cybersecurity has emerged as a top consumer protection topic in recent years. For a long time, the Federal Trade Commission has issued data security orders to companies that fail to protect consumers’ private information. But now it’s toughened up the orders, driven by the increasing number and severity of breaches. Andrew Smith, the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

