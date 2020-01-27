FTC toughening rules around protecting consumer data in light of breaches

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Cybersecurity has emerged as a top consumer protection topic in recent years. For a long time, the Federal Trade Commission has issued data security orders to companies that fail to protect consumers’ private information. But now it’s toughened up the orders, driven by the increasing number and severity of breaches. Andrew Smith, the director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the details.

