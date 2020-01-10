FY 2020 brings new international development agency to life — finally

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When fiscal 2020 finally got enacted, a new agency two years in development was able to fully hatch. The U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) formed out of the old Overseas Private Investment Corporation and elements of the U.S. Agency for International Development. DFC’s Chief Operating Officer Edward Burrier joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the new mission and organization.

