GAO assesses Office of Congressional Workplace Rights’ progress

January 10, 2020 2:40 pm
 
The Office of Congressional Workplace Rights is a little more than a year into reforms and expansion that Congress itself ordered in 2018. It’s done a pretty good job at implementing them as it transitioned from its former incarnation as the Office of Compliance. Now the Government Accountability Office has done an assessment of the OCWR’s progress. Joining Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights was GAO’s Director of Strategic Issues Yvonne Jones.

