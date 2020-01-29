GPO’s new director used to be frequent customer

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It’s not often that a longtime customer of a federal agency becomes its director. But that’s what happened at the Government Publishing Office. Hugh Halpern spent a career as a senior staff member on Capitol Hill, where he often dealt with the GPO on making sure printed copies of bills, budgets and committee reports came out on time. Last month Halpern was confirmed as GPO’s new director. Following a tour of the office’s historic facilities, Federal Drive with Tom Temin spoke with Halpern, starting with his background and the job title itself.

