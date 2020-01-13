Listen Live Sports

Group of companies adopts principle for cyber talent pipeline

January 13, 2020 10:46 am
 
Pardon if you’ve already heard this, but federal agencies and companies both have trouble filling out their ranks of people with cybersecurity skills. Now a group of several large companies, under the auspices of the Aspen Institute, have agreed to adopt a set of principles aimed at building a cybersecurity talent pipeline. Federal Drive with Tom Temin got more details from the chair of the Cybersecurity and Technology Program at the Aspen Institute, John Carlin.

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

