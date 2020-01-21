Listen Live Sports

How to get the most out of pitch days

January 21, 2020 10:13 am
 
Pitch days are growing in popularity. That’s where agencies invite potential contractors in for demonstrations or explanations of new products and services. Often pitch days go with the use of non-traditional acquisition techniques. For more details and how to get the most out of a pitch day, federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

