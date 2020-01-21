How to get the most out of pitch days

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Pitch days are growing in popularity. That’s where agencies invite potential contractors in for demonstrations or explanations of new products and services. Often pitch days go with the use of non-traditional acquisition techniques. For more details and how to get the most out of a pitch day, federal sales and marketing consultant Larry Allen joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

