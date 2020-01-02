Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Many agencies still not using FedRAMP for cloud providers, GAO says

January 2, 2020 10:45 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

After several years, a consortium of agencies has been working on FedRAMP, a program to certify cybersecurity of cloud computing services providers. The idea is, if a service has a FedRAMP seal, then every agency doesn’t have to test that service itself. But a recent look-see by the Government Accountability Office found that many agencies don’t use FedRAMP when hooking up with cloud providers. For more, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to GAO’s director of information security issues, Gregory Wilshusen.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy Agency Oversight All News Cloud Computing Contracting Cybersecurity Federal Drive FedRAMP Government Accountability Office Gregory Wilhusen Management Policy Technology Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

1|2 Institute for Data Science and Big Data
1|6 NCSE 2020 Annual Conference
1|7 Geospatial Job Fair
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers test obstacle course for air assault camp in Kuwait

Today in History

1947: House Chamber televised live for first time