NASA flying research directorate gets new official

With all of the news about rockets to the moon and Mars, it’s easy to overlook that NASA has aeronautics in its name. In fact the agency has an extensive program of research into flying structures that don’t leave the atmosphere. Now there’s a new associate administrator for NASA’s Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate. Robert Pearce joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss more.

