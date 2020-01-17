Listen Live Sports

New Federal Data Strategy draws from evidence-based policymaking act

January 17, 2020 8:59 am
 
After more than a year of cogitating, the Trump administration last week came out with an updated Federal Data Strategy. It included some of the recommendations from the Data Coalition, whose president, Nick Hart, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to discuss more.

