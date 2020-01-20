New rule increasing reporting burden for federal contractors

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Contractors have a heavier reporting burden this year now that a rule has kicked in requiring them to report counterfeit parts or suspected fakes to the Government-Industry Data Exchange Program (GIDEP). It’s been a long time coming. Seyfarth Law Firm construction and government contracts attorney Teddie Arnold joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for details.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.