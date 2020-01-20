Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

New rule increasing reporting burden for federal contractors

January 20, 2020 12:14 pm
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Contractors have a heavier reporting burden this year now that a rule has kicked in requiring them to report counterfeit parts or suspected fakes to the Government-Industry Data Exchange Program (GIDEP). It’s been a long time coming. Seyfarth Law Firm construction and government contracts attorney Teddie Arnold joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for details.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Acquisition Acquisition Policy All News Contracting Federal Drive Seyfarth Shaw LLP Teddie Arnold Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

OSD Correspondence Excellence Award presented to Army

Today in History

1950: State Dept. employee guilty of perjury in anti-communist case