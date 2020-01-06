Listen Live Sports

Next gen air traffic systems turning airspace into digital network

January 6, 2020 9:53 am
 
Agencies throughout the world are gradually installing new air traffic control systems. Like the Federal Aviation Administration’s Next Gen, these systems are turning the air space and the planes in them into one big digital network. And that means an emerging cybersecurity threat. The Atlantic Council has studied this issue. Senior fellow Pete Cooper joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for discussion on what FAA and its counterparts need to do.

