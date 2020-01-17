Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

NPS trying to thin out deer population around Rock Creek Park

January 17, 2020 9:22 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Adorable as their families might be, the expanding deer population in wooded areas have become more than a nuisance. That’s why several jurisdictions have launched programs to thin out local deer populations. For the Washington, D.C. area’s Rock Creek Park, that job falls to the National Park Service. Information sharing specialist Megan Nortrup joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to talk about their methods and tactics.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News deer Federal Drive Megan Nortrup National Park Service Rock Creek Park Tom Temin Federal Drive Washington D.C. Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

1|21 Baltimore, MD – Security Clearance...
1|21 AUSA Breakfast Series - Gen. James C....
1|22 Microsoft Azure Training Day:...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Coast Guard Station Tybee Island reserve crew rescue dolphin

Today in History

1961: Eisenhower warns of 'military-industrial complex,' overspending