NPS trying to thin out deer population around Rock Creek Park

Adorable as their families might be, the expanding deer population in wooded areas have become more than a nuisance. That’s why several jurisdictions have launched programs to thin out local deer populations. For the Washington, D.C. area’s Rock Creek Park, that job falls to the National Park Service. Information sharing specialist Megan Nortrup joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio to talk about their methods and tactics.

