OFPP’s proposed PALT definition aims to cut it down

January 28, 2020 8:56 am
 
Procurement administrative lead time is a nice phrase for how bureaucratically long it takes from when the time an agency decides it might need to buy something, to when it awards a contract. It even has its own acronym: PALT. And PALT is often not paltry. Now the Office of Federal Procurement Policy has issued a proposed definition of PALT as a step towards squeezing it down. For the industry’s take, the president and CEO of the Professional Services Council David Berteau joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

