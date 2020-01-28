OFPP’s proposed PALT definition aims to cut it down

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Procurement administrative lead time is a nice phrase for how bureaucratically long it takes from when the time an agency decides it might need to buy something, to when it awards a contract. It even has its own acronym: PALT. And PALT is often not paltry. Now the Office of Federal Procurement Policy has issued a proposed definition of PALT as a step towards squeezing it down. For the industry’s take, the president and CEO of the Professional Services Council David Berteau joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

