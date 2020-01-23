Listen Live Sports

Paid parental leave for feds starts in October — how will it work?

January 23, 2020 8:51 am
 
Come October, after a law and a lot of feverish rule making, federal employees are scheduled to start getting paid parental leave — time off for the birth or adoption of a child. With details on how it might work, and what it will mean for employees, federal employment attorney Tom Spiggle of Spiggle Law Firm joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

