Questions for federal contractors as FY 2020 steps on the gas

Can Congress do the seemingly impossible, such as getting 2021 appropriations bills done before the end of the current fiscal year? And will agencies spend the money that’s been appropriated? And how will industry deal with the end of budget growth for the Defense Department? Those are some of the questions contractors are asking now that fiscal 2020 is finally underway. For more, the president and CEO of the Professional Services Council David Berteau spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

