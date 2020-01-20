Senate ends recess to launch impeachment trial

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The House, having paraded the impeachment articles down the hall to the Senate, is on recess this week. And now the Senate will get down to some grim business. For a look at the week ahead and beyond, Bloomberg Government editorial director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

