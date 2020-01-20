Listen Live Sports

Senate ends recess to launch impeachment trial

January 20, 2020 12:07 pm
 
The House, having paraded the impeachment articles down the hall to the Senate, is on recess this week. And now the Senate will get down to some grim business. For a look at the week ahead and beyond, Bloomberg Government editorial director Loren Duggan joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

