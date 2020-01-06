Listen Live Sports

Slim majority of feds think policies align with values, survey says

January 6, 2020 9:45 am
 
Results from the most recent Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey showed that less than half of federal employees are satisfied with their senior leadership. Now a privately-conducted survey shows that only 55% of federal employees say policies align with core values. What does it all mean? Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to the president and CEO of Eagle Hill Consulting, Melissa Jezior, for an in-studio interview.

