State Dept. IG takes issue with overseas security dog program

January 13, 2020 10:35 am
 
Dogs have an important job in the international security apparatus. The State Department’s antiterrorism assistance program has for years supplied highly trained canines to other countries. State’s Office of Inspector General found several problems with the program and the treatment of the dogs. The Assistant IG for Evaluations and Special Projects, Jeffrey McDermott, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with the details, and a caution that some of them are difficult.

