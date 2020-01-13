State Dept. IG takes issue with overseas security dog program

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Dogs have an important job in the international security apparatus. The State Department’s antiterrorism assistance program has for years supplied highly trained canines to other countries. State’s Office of Inspector General found several problems with the program and the treatment of the dogs. The Assistant IG for Evaluations and Special Projects, Jeffrey McDermott, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio with the details, and a caution that some of them are difficult.

