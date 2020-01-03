Listen Live Sports

State Dept. trying to assess foreign governments’ cyber postures

January 3, 2020 10:54 am
 
You’ve heard the adage, “How many networks are there in the world?” Answer: Just one. If that’s the case it stands to reason that whatever cybersecurity help the U.S. can give smaller nations will benefit the cyber posture of the U.S. That’s why the State Department is supporting an effort to provide that help. It enlisted the MITRE Corporation to help foreign governments assess their own cybersecurity. MITRE’s lead in cyber capacity building, Johanna Vazzana, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio for more on how it works.

