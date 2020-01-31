Listen Live Sports

There are still a large number of IG vacancies in agencies

January 31, 2020 12:05 pm
 
When he’s not taking on highly charged political cases that get him praised and damned on talk radio, Michael Horowitz is a regular old inspector general and chairman of the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency. An ongoing concern is the number and length of vacancies for IG spots in many agencies. For this and other current IG topics, Mr. Horowitz and National Science Foundation inspector general and CIGIE co-chair Allison Lerner joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio.

