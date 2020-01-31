There are still a large number of IG vacancies in agencies

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When he’s not taking on highly charged political cases that get him praised and damned on talk radio, Michael Horowitz is a regular old inspector general and chairman of the Council of Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency. An ongoing concern is the number and length of vacancies for IG spots in many agencies. For this and other current IG topics, Mr. Horowitz and National Science Foundation inspector general and CIGIE co-chair Allison Lerner joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in studio.

