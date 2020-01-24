Listen Live Sports

US share of global science and engineering is falling

January 24, 2020 11:43 am
 
Science and engineering spending in the United States exceeds a half trillion dollars annually. Yet the U.S. share of global science and engineering is falling, as is federal participation in U.S. science and engineering. Those are a couple of the trends from this year’s biennial State of U.S. Science and Engineering. The report for the President and Congress is the work of the National Science Board, under the auspices of the National Science Foundation. Science Board member and University of Vermont president, Dr. Suresh Garimella joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights.

