US share of global science and engineering is falling

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Science and engineering spending in the United States exceeds a half trillion dollars annually. Yet the U.S. share of global science and engineering is falling, as is federal participation in U.S. science and engineering. Those are a couple of the trends from this year’s biennial State of U.S. Science and Engineering. The report for the President and Congress is the work of the National Science Board, under the auspices of the National Science Foundation. Science Board member and University of Vermont president, Dr. Suresh Garimella joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin with highlights.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.