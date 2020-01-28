Listen Live Sports

USAID meeting overseas data publishing requirements, GAO says

January 28, 2020 9:10 am
 
More than three years into the Foreign Aid Transparency and Accountability Act, the U.S. Agency for International Development has managed to be meet all of its requirements, according to the Government Accountability Office. The law requires 22 agencies to publish quarterly data on overseas aid, where it’s going and what it does. For how USAID did it, we turn to the director of the Office of Foreign Assistance Resources at the State Department, James Richardson, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

