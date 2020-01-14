Veterans legal services group sues over removal of public troop records

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

When the Defense Department pulled down public availability of records from discharge review boards, that raised a lot of hackles among veterans. Now The National Veterans Legal Services Program called the move illegal and has filed a lawsuit. NVLSP Executive Director Bart Stichman joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio to talk more.

