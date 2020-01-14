Listen Live Sports

Veterans legal services group sues over removal of public troop records

January 14, 2020 8:13 am
 
When the Defense Department pulled down public availability of records from discharge review boards, that raised a lot of hackles among veterans. Now The National Veterans Legal Services Program called the move illegal and has filed a lawsuit. NVLSP Executive Director Bart Stichman joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin in the studio to talk more.

