What can military bases do to prevent future shootings?

Recent and tragic shootings at military installations show that physical threats remain potent, even in the continental U.S. Yet officials missed or overlooked what in retrospect were clear danger signals from the visiting Saudi naval officer who killed five people in Pensacola, Florida. With some ideas for what to do next, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to former Marine Corps Col. Michael Hudson, now with Clear Force.

