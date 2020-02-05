Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Deeper public engagement, better collaboration recommended for agencies

February 5, 2020 9:39 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For the administrative end of government to flourish, agencies will need to find ways to collaborate much more deeply than they do now. And they’ll have to engage the public more deeply and consistently than they do now. Those are two of the finds from research into the future of government. It was conducted by Ernst and Young and the Partnership for Public Service. The Partnership’s Vice President for Government Effectiveness Katie Malangue joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more on the findings, just out today.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Agency Oversight All News collaboration Federal Drive Katie Malangue Management Partnership for Public Service Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union