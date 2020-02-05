Deeper public engagement, better collaboration recommended for agencies

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

For the administrative end of government to flourish, agencies will need to find ways to collaborate much more deeply than they do now. And they’ll have to engage the public more deeply and consistently than they do now. Those are two of the finds from research into the future of government. It was conducted by Ernst and Young and the Partnership for Public Service. The Partnership’s Vice President for Government Effectiveness Katie Malangue joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for more on the findings, just out today.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.