Del. Norton proposes bill to protect feds’ due process in noncritical roles

A bill from Washington, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) would affirm due process rights for federal employees in noncritical but sensitive positions. A recent court decision known as Kaplan v. Conyers held that such employees are not entitled to an independent review of decisions removing them from their jobs on grounds of ineligibility. To explain the bill and what’s going on, Norton joined spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

