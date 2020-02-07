Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Del. Norton proposes bill to protect feds’ due process in noncritical roles

February 7, 2020 11:09 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A bill from Washington, D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D) would affirm due process rights for federal employees in noncritical but sensitive positions. A recent court decision known as Kaplan v. Conyers held that such employees are not entitled to an independent review of decisions removing them from their jobs on grounds of ineligibility. To explain the bill and what’s going on, Norton joined spoke to Federal Drive with Tom Temin.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Congress due process Eleanor Holmes Norton Federal Drive HR Legislation Tom Temin Federal Drive Workforce Workforce Rights/Governance

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|7 Certified Government Meeting...
2|10 National Health Policy Conference 2020
2|10 Federal Contractors - Post Holiday And...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Little Rock (LCS 9) departs for her maiden deployment

Today in History

1984: Navy captain first human to do untethered space walk