Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Diplomacy is more than exchanging pleasantries

February 5, 2020 10:00 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Diplomacy isn’t just the work of professional diplomats sipping sherry. Public diplomacy takes many forms and is conducted by many people. Each year the U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy publishes a comprehensive review of this work by the State Department and the U.S. Agency for Global Media. The commission’s Executive Director Vivian Walker joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News diplomacy Federal Drive State Department Tom Temin Federal Drive U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy Vivian Walker Workforce

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

2|6 All Clearances Cleared Job Fair
2|6 6th Annual Defense Research and...
2|6 Suits and Spooks DC 2020
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

KC-135R Stratotanker sits under a rainbow in Hawaii

Today in History

1985: 'Reagan Doctrine' announced during State of the Union