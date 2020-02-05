Diplomacy is more than exchanging pleasantries

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Diplomacy isn’t just the work of professional diplomats sipping sherry. Public diplomacy takes many forms and is conducted by many people. Each year the U.S. Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy publishes a comprehensive review of this work by the State Department and the U.S. Agency for Global Media. The commission’s Executive Director Vivian Walker joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin for the highlights.

Copyright © 2020 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.