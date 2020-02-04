Listen Live Sports

New draft NIST guidance outlines risk management for data privacy

February 4, 2020 11:23 am
 
It’s ironic — the more data people put online about themselves, the more worried everyone is about privacy. Still, federal agencies and businesses are obligated to protect people’s property even in a data-driven world. New guidance from the National Institute of Standards and Technology — just out in draft form — outlines a risk management approach to privacy. Program manager and senior privacy policy adviser Naomi Lefkovitz joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin to explain it.

