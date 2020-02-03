Pay varies widely for 2020 Census field workers

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Census Bureau is busy with a lot of things now, including hiring hundreds of thousands of temporary, part-time enumerators. They’ll go door-to-door throughout the nation, helping make sure everyone is counted. But the hourly pay varies from $13 or $14 an hour in southern, rural areas to nearly $30 an hour in places like San Francisco. For more on the enumerator program, Federal Drive with Tom Temin was joined by the bureau’s associate director for field operations, Tim Olson.

