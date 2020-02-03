Listen Live Sports

Pay varies widely for 2020 Census field workers

February 3, 2020 9:36 am
 
The Census Bureau is busy with a lot of things now, including hiring hundreds of thousands of temporary, part-time enumerators. They’ll go door-to-door throughout the nation, helping make sure everyone is counted. But the hourly pay varies from $13 or $14 an hour in southern, rural areas to nearly $30 an hour in places like San Francisco. For more on the enumerator program, Federal Drive with Tom Temin was joined by the bureau’s associate director for field operations, Tim Olson.

